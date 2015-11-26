21 weeks deep into Cara Delevingne’s Instagram feed is a special place to be. Square-shaped evidence reveals that the supermodel and actor also has a lyrical talent in the lesser-known but absolutely cool genre of beatboxing. Having spit her skill to both Pharrell and Justin Timberlake, it’s no wonder there’s rumour of a music career in the pipeline. Is Delevingne set to become a triple-threat? Is the Pope a Catholic?
Miss Delevingne’s not the only pretty face with a prettier talent. From curb grinds to coding to total chess wipeouts, here’s five models with talents way beyond their fair faces.
