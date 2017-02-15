12 Celebrities With Hidden Beauty Talents

While yes, we all do our own makeup, hair, or nails — um, like, every day — if I had exuberant amounts of cash, adoring fans, beauty sponsors, and a red carpet to walk down, I’d be having someone else doll me up, too. Just saying. But the following celebrities often choose to do their own makeup or hair on the red carpet, and for other events (including a wedding that was broadcasted to 300 million people).