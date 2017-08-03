Here’s Why Your Expensive Makeup Is So Expensive

"Price does not really correlate to quality when it comes to cosmetic products," cosmetic chemist Randy Schueller told Quartz. You're mostly paying for having the name on your vanity, the ads, and the prettiness of the product and its packaging. Where you buy your makeup also plays into the cost. In more prestigious stores, you're paying "for the display areas and the people who are helping to sell the product, whereas in a mass environment it can be sealed up behind a package and sit on a shelf," Karen Grant, the global beauty industry analyst at research firm NPD, told Quartz. High-end shops also incorporate mini luxuries like makeup testers and flexible return policies — perks they factor into the overall price tags.