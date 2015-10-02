See Your Favourite Disney Princesses As Hot Dogs — Seriously!

Is there anything in life that can't receive the Disney treatment? While it might be possible, the list seems to be getting smaller. As of today, there are Disney princess hot dogs, and they are just as amazing as you thought they would be.
Lucky Peach has made four custom creations, using only hot dogs, buns, cheese, and a few expertly placed condiments and veggies. Admire Ariel's ketchup hair or marvel at Belle's cheesy gown. Theses snacks would be a hit at any kid's birthday party or any twentysomething's nostalgia-themed bash. The question is, how far could you take the theme? Maybe a pile of ketchup could become Sebastian, or some potato salad could be moulded into Mrs. Potts. Anything is possible with a little imagination and a steady hand with a toothpick.
Advertisement