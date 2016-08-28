Greek Yogurt

Wrap a sheet around your body like a toga. Then, rummage around your jewelry drawer for a necklace you can wrap around your head like a lariat. Finally, pin a sash or button that proclaims your yogurt brand of choice (cough**FAGE**cough).



I Woke Up Like This

Put on your dumpiest pair of pyjamas and then pin a sheet to your body. Using a hot glue gun, affix a cheap pillow to some dowels (or a clothes hanger!) and straps to create a back-pack-like contraption. Then, mess up your hair and let your mascara run. Look familiar?



Chic Ghost Costume

Cut out your eyes, attach a hot pair of lips and a false eyelashes, and pile on the jewellery. Pro tip: to make sure your eyeholes stay in place, pin the top of the sheet to a beanie, and wear that on top of your head.



