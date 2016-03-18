Update: Khloé Kardashian has chopped a couple more inches off her lob, transforming it into a very chic bob. "Short Hair + a #RevengeBody 💪🏼," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin captioned the photo. Khloé shared with us in an interview the emotional reason she initially cut her hair — but there's no word on what prompted this latest snip. Either way, the new shoulder-grazing length is a winner in our book.
This story was originally published on October 25, 2015, at 8:20 p.m.
Khloé Kardashian kissed her long, flowing tresses goodbye, in favour of a new short hairdo that she debuted today on Instagram. The youngest Kardashian sister is looking good!
The photo, posted by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, announces Kardashian's new membership in the #shorthairdontcare club. It shows off her new lob, otherwise known as the long bob. She is sticking with the signature light locks she's been so fond of for the last few years. If anything, she might be a little blonder.
Atkin has also worked with Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry, styling the ladies for various editorial shoots.
If you look closely at sister Kylie Jenner's Instagram photos from Kim's baby shower earlier today, you can tell she was already rocking the lob, although she kept it hidden at an angle. Sneaky Khloé, very sneaky. We can't imagine feeling anything but love for this new fall look!
