Everyone talks about catching up on beauty sleep, but it can be hard to actually follow through. When we do manage to get a solid night of rest, we often wake up with a mess of curls. With so many activities competing for valuable morning time (breakfast, getting dressed, Instagram...) caring for our hair sometimes gets overlooked.
The flat iron is damaging. Washing takes too long. A brush is not an option for us curlies. So what's a curly-haired girl to do? I'm here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be this way; you can go to bed and wake up with fabulous hair. Read on for the top five tips that will help you transition from waking up frustrated with your 'do to waking up with nearly ready-to-go look.
Advertisement
Pineapple
The go-to overnight curl protector is the pineapple. To pineapple means to loosely tie your curls into a ponytail atop the crown of your head with a scrunchie or headband, depending on how thick your hair is. It should look like a pineapple, get it?
The go-to overnight curl protector is the pineapple. To pineapple means to loosely tie your curls into a ponytail atop the crown of your head with a scrunchie or headband, depending on how thick your hair is. It should look like a pineapple, get it?
This style protects your curls, keeping them from being squashed while you toss and turn in a deep slumber. And, since this 'do lifts the hair's roots, you'll wake up with plenty of volume.
Simply pull your hair through a scrunchie, but don't double-wrap it. You do not want to create a crease in the curls by tying too tightly. For extra protection, you can tie a silk or satin scarf around your head to keep your hair from rubbing on your pillow.
Satin Bonnet
Can’t keep split ends at bay? Wear a satin bonnet to protect your ends from the friction of your pajamas and your bedding. It may not be the sexiest thing to wear to bed, but at least you can avoid scheduling a trim every other month. Speaking of beauty sleep, if you suspect that bacteria from your locks is causing acne on your face or back, a satin bonnet will prevent excess sebum, debris, and hair products from clogging your pores when your hair rubs against your face and shoulders while you sleep.
Can’t keep split ends at bay? Wear a satin bonnet to protect your ends from the friction of your pajamas and your bedding. It may not be the sexiest thing to wear to bed, but at least you can avoid scheduling a trim every other month. Speaking of beauty sleep, if you suspect that bacteria from your locks is causing acne on your face or back, a satin bonnet will prevent excess sebum, debris, and hair products from clogging your pores when your hair rubs against your face and shoulders while you sleep.
Bonnets not your style? Hooded scarves can work too!
Silk Pillowcase
With sleep being the most important part of the hair and skin regime, it is vital to invest in one to keep that bed head in control and your morning skin soft. Its smooth and luxurious surface prevents friction, one of the main causes of hair damage like split ends. As for the skin, the benefits go on and on. The natural material retains hydration whilst you're tossing and turning at night. It is also suitable for all ages and skin types. The results? ultra-soft, supple and youthful skin. Mulberry Silk is the highest quality silk, and is amongst the most durable available. Keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Hairburst's Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is our go to.
Advertisement
Satin Pillowcase
Cotton pillowcases absorb the moisture from your hair, leaving your curls dry, frizzy, and undefined. A satin pillowcase will allow you to sleep with your hair loose, without parched or frizzy strands greeting you first thing in the morning. This is another great option for the women who aren't crazy about donning a hair bonnet. If you don’t mind sleeping with your hair loose, a satin pillowcase is a quick fix that won’t require you to add any steps to your night or morning hair routine.
Cotton pillowcases absorb the moisture from your hair, leaving your curls dry, frizzy, and undefined. A satin pillowcase will allow you to sleep with your hair loose, without parched or frizzy strands greeting you first thing in the morning. This is another great option for the women who aren't crazy about donning a hair bonnet. If you don’t mind sleeping with your hair loose, a satin pillowcase is a quick fix that won’t require you to add any steps to your night or morning hair routine.
French Braid
If you are in love with the curling wand but hate the damage it does, then try sleeping with one, two, or three French braids! This style creates body waves while protecting your hair from rubbing against your clothes and sheets, resulting in dryness and breakage. All you have to do is set your hair with a little hairspray (we like this Toni & Guy Casual Flexible Hold Hairspray), and then braid before bed. Simply release your braids in the morning and go! Minimal fuss the night before; no fuss the next morning.
If you are in love with the curling wand but hate the damage it does, then try sleeping with one, two, or three French braids! This style creates body waves while protecting your hair from rubbing against your clothes and sheets, resulting in dryness and breakage. All you have to do is set your hair with a little hairspray (we like this Toni & Guy Casual Flexible Hold Hairspray), and then braid before bed. Simply release your braids in the morning and go! Minimal fuss the night before; no fuss the next morning.
Two-Strand Twist
If you don’t know how to braid, a two-strand twist is about as simple as it gets. Simply take a small section of hair, divide it into two, and twist the two sections around each other from roots to ends. This technique works best for tighter curly and coily curl patterns. Two-strand twists can be done on either wet or dry hair. If your hair is wet before you twist, apply your favourite styler or sealing product. If your hair is dry, spray a light mist of water or a refresher spray before you twist. Avoid using too much product as it can lead to buildup.
If you don’t know how to braid, a two-strand twist is about as simple as it gets. Simply take a small section of hair, divide it into two, and twist the two sections around each other from roots to ends. This technique works best for tighter curly and coily curl patterns. Two-strand twists can be done on either wet or dry hair. If your hair is wet before you twist, apply your favourite styler or sealing product. If your hair is dry, spray a light mist of water or a refresher spray before you twist. Avoid using too much product as it can lead to buildup.
Advertisement
Mini Braids
If you have yet to master the French braid, free-standing box braids are also an option. Similarly to the two-strand twist, you can do them on either wet or dry hair. Both of these options help prevent tangles and matting in the middle of the night. If you have a tighter curl pattern, this will help stretch your coils. For those with loose waves, it will provide a tighter, crimped pattern.
If you have yet to master the French braid, free-standing box braids are also an option. Similarly to the two-strand twist, you can do them on either wet or dry hair. Both of these options help prevent tangles and matting in the middle of the night. If you have a tighter curl pattern, this will help stretch your coils. For those with loose waves, it will provide a tighter, crimped pattern.
The key to waking up with bouncy, ready-to-go morning hair is all in the prep. In the morning, as you scramble to get out the door to work, the only thing you'll need to do is lightly fluff your hair and apply a refresher spray, such as Kérastase Discipline Fluidissime Spray.
Find a nightly routine to preserve your curls throughout the week that suits your lifestyle. As an added benefit, you won’t have to wash and restyle your hair as often, which can strip your hair and cause breakage. Say goodbye to split ends, frizz, and leaving the house with wet hair. Say hello to moisturised, dry, and healthy hair that is ready to walk out the door.
Advertisement