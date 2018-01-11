The Turbulent History Of The Beauty Mark

Call it what you will: a mole, a lesion, a melanocytic nevus (say that one five times fast). We prefer to refer to a small, brown, raised spot on the face as a beauty mark. Whether it sits above the eyebrow, off-centre on the chin, on the cheek, or — in the case of birthday girl Cindy Crawford — next to the mouth, that little naturally occurring facial accessory is just too glamorous to be called a word that’s synonymous with a burrowing, bug-eating animal.