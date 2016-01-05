Also unpalatable is the effect that the clean eating movement is having on the planet. Thanks to its high protein content, quinoa has become a sought after alternative to meat. Yet its popularity has had a devastating impact on the Bolivans and Peruvians. Once a staple part of their diet, they can no longer afford to eat it and their land, which once grew a number of crops, is now a quinoa mono-culture. The popularity of almonds has also raised concerns in drought stricken California, where one gallon of water is used to nuture a single nut, and in Spain, farmers are feeling the effects of plunging olive oils sales thanks to the popularity of coconut oil.



Ultimately the eating clean movement has provided much-needed food for thought. Producing just 1 kilo of lamb or beef generates as much greenhouse gas emissions as a flight from London to New York and the World Health Organisation recently confirmed what vegans have been saying all along: processed meats are detrimental to your health. Yet we’d do well to remember that what is one man’s cure is another man’s poison, and the quicker we learn to respect that, the quicker life will become much more delicious.