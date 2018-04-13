The Best Sunscreens For Acne-Prone Skin

We've sat through more SPF lectures from dermatologists than we can count. And, while our skin doctors will be pleased to know that all their scared-straight tactics on melanoma actually worked — we're wearing our SPF 30 on the reg — we are very much not pleased.
The reason? Since getting more diligent with our sunscreen, our skin has been breaking out hardcore. We're talking a new spot every day. This does not amuse us and makes us question our commitment to SPF. We want to protect our skin and prevent cancer, obviously, but we also desperately don't want to be fighting a losing battle against pimples.
Well, the good news is, you don't have to choose between sun damage and breakouts — there are a whole slew of sunscreens out there right now that won't exacerbate acne-prone skin. From a powder that sits on top of the skin, to a non-greasy organic lotion with skin-healthy benefits, here are our picks for the best sunscreens that won't make you break out.