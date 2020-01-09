In 1994, Fox premiered a new teen and family drama TV series with an up and coming cast, called Party of Five, about the five Salinger siblings whose lives are turned upside down after their parents are killed in a car crash. The oldest sibling — a college dropout trying to find himself — becomes his younger siblings’ legal guardian, and the kids (who range from age one to 24) have to learn how to get along in their new reality. Their new family dynamic was complicated, and over the next six seasons the show followed the Salingers as they dealt with their grief, grew up, and confronted assorted coming-of-age issues (including substance abuse, business ownership, domestic violence, and cancer). The show won a Golden Globe Award in 1996, produced one short-lived spin-off, and though it was plagued by low ratings early on, enjoyed six full seasons on Fox before ending in 2000.
Party of Five introduced the American television audience to Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and their co-stars, many of whom went on to be big Hollywood stars during and after Party of Five’s run. But as Freeform launches a rebooted version of Party of Five on Jan. 8, you're probably wondering where the original Party of Five stars are now.