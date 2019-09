After a break-up, changing up your physical space can help you mentally re-set. If you live together , move out as soon as you’re able to. If you don’t live together — or even if you do — change up your space. This can be as simple as changing your sheets and putting away that framed photo of the two of you, or it could be a total redesign of your space . “The more you can decrease your exposure to memories of your ex, the more you minimize your chances of relapse,” Chan says. “Move around your furniture, simplify the things in your home and metaphorically make space for the new to come in.”