This Korean Shop Is A Treasure Trove For Cool International Brands

After being seemingly surrounded by lust-worthy Korean fashion in 2019 — including Bloomingdale’s “Window Into Seoul” pop-up hosted by former R29er Alyssa Coscarelli and the likes of Sissy Saint Marie and Reese Blutstein sporting the nation’s fashion exports in double-tap worthy Instagram posts — we approached the fashion-forward one-stop-shop for some insight on the best Korean designers to look out for. W Concept’s CEO Cecile Kim — newly installed this past July after stints at MCM and Burberry — filled us in on her favourite pieces from the site and the labels that are poised for world domination in the upcoming year. “With the amount of potential in Korean designer brands, that have been in the market for a long time, I’m very happy to see their aesthetic sense and hard work shining through,” said Kim.