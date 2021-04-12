17 Easy Updo Ideas That Won’t Remind You Of Your Prom

Tight, crunchy, and cheesy aren't adjectives we'd ever want to use to describe our hair, but it's exactly what we'd call the updos we wore back in the day. When weddings, graduations, and prom came around, an updo the size of a cornucopia was frequently involved — and so were one million bobby pins and copious amounts of extra-hold hairspray.
In hindsight, stiff French rolls and Bumpit buns are hair trends we'd rather not repeat. (Although we wouldn't be surprised if they resurrect thanks to TikTok.) But, like French tips and bedazzled barrettes, updos have been given new life. Now there are so many cute ways to wear your hair up for special occasions — or just because — that won't remind you of your high-school prom photos. We rounded up some inspiration ahead, and most of them won't take a trip to the salon or a can of spritz to recreate.