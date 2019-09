16 Easy Updo Ideas That Won't Remind You Of Your Prom

In hindsight, stiff French rolls and Bumpit buns are hair trends we'd rather not repeat. But like French tips and bedazzled barrettes , updos have been given new life in 2019. Now, there are so many cute ways to wear your hair up for special occasions — or just because — that won't remind you of your secondary school prom photos. We rounded up some inspiration, ahead, and most of them won't take a trip to the salon or a can of spritz to recreate.