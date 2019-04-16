The Tie-Dye Pieces You Need For Spring Are All On Sale

Tie dye might just be one of this season’s quirkiest trends, an off-shoot of the surf and California-inspired collections spotted on the international catwalks. Gorgeous four-figure designer sweaters from labels like Proenza Schouler, Prada, and Stella McCartney are on the shop floor alongside actual vintage t-shirts and even limited-edition sneakers from surf and skate brands such as Volcom and Vans.
For spring, look out for these three main variations: ’60s-inspired and high-contrast, cloud-like pastels, and single-colour dye jobs. When it comes to colours and patterns, it’s really a personal preference — I’m partial to blue and white shibori-inspired designs, but there’s something of-the-moment about psychedelic, spiral-patterned tees too.
With this trend, the truth is that it can be hard to tell if a particular cotton sweatshirt retails at $50 or $500 — and, to be frank, there might not be much of a performance or material difference between those price points beyond whether you like its specific colour combination and dye pattern. That's all the more reason to snap up these on-sale pieces now, which you will want to wear all summer long.
Order one today, and you might just receive it in time for 4/20.