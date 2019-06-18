Everyone's Talking About Kylie Jenner's Throwback Manicure

Tie-dye designs might conjure up images of Janis Joplin in a technicolour dress at Woodstock, or maybe the fluorescent tees we all wore to play mandatory sports in middle school. Translate that pattern to nail art, however, and it stops feeling decade-specific and starts looking decidedly modern. For proof, two trendsetters, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, have recently taken the nostalgic pattern for a spin — and it's garnering a lot of attention.
The actual process requires a little more finesse than vats of dye and rubber bands: Artists are recreating the effect by carefully painting nail polish onto the nail in individual swirls, then pulling a striping brush through the centre before the polish dries to create the spiral effect. Tie-dye has always been about that imperfect homespun finish — but if you can't quite nail it, there's no shame in bringing along the inspiration photos ahead next time you head to the salon. It's all groovy, baby.