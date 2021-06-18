A Look Back At Each Decade Of Festival Fashion, From The ’60s To Today

Woodstock wasn’t the only festival started by the flower children of the 1960s. The Isle of Wight Festival took place annually from 1968 to 1970, the third year drawing nearly 700,000 people (a much larger crowd than Woodstock) to see Joni Mitchell, Miles Davis, The Doors and Leonard Cohen. Without the influence of Ron and Ray Foulk’s free-lovin’ Isle of Wight Festivals, Glastonbury, which began in 1970, might not be the experience we know today: its cofounder Andrew Kerr, who, after being introduced to Michael Eavis, instigated Glastonbury’s return in 1971, had been at the Isle of Wight Festival the year before and took many of its bohemian ethics to Worthy Farm. The rip-up-the-rulebook attitude of the late 1960s birthed the idealistic free festival scene but little did those kids in suede and denim know that their countercultural communes would shape the way we see festivals – and festival fashion – 50 years on.