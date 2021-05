Shopping For Plus-Size Vintage Is Hard. These Instagram Retailers Want To Change That

Part of the reason why Weir and her peers were able to find so much success selling on Instagram is that the medium already lends itself to a sense of camaraderie for independent retailers.Many sellers use the “community over competition” model on Instagram, frequently cross-posting items from similar stores that they love and promoting other sellers in their stories and main feeds. What’s more, Instagram is often used as a digital community space for marginalized individuals, such as plus-size folks, which makes the platform a natural setting for the rise of plus-size vintage sellers. Instagram plus-size shops aren’t just stores, they provide a necessary service to members of that community who were previously completely ignored. “There are a lot of barriers to finding clothing that straight-sized people don’t think about, because they haven’t had to think about it,” says Weir. “So we’re on here saying, this is where I find plus-size lingerie . This is where I get this, this is where I get that.”