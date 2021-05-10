Shopping For Plus-Size Vintage Is Hard. These Instagram Retailers Want To Change That

“I had thrifted my whole life, and have been plus-size my whole life, and I have lots of plus-size friends,” says Olivia Weir, who runs Fat Chance, which she launched in 2019 and now sells clothes she curates from thrift stores and secondhand markets to her more than 5,000 followers. “I would often have friends asking to buy thrifted clothing from me. At the same time, I realized that there's just not really a whole lot of options for plus-size clothes in general. So, I started taking pictures of my friends and clothes that I've thrifted and posting them on Instagram… It just happened organically.”