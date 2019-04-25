If you’ve ever ended up in the discovery section of Instagram, you’ve probably been taken by the sight of an eye-catching, joyful, candy-colored Susan Alexandra beaded bag. The New York-based designer has amassed an army of devotees that buy up her handmade beaded jewelry, hair accessories, and handbags for the unique combination of kook and sophistication, and we’ve spotted many an influencer accessorizing with the designer’s unmissable flair. Her investment pieces are normally available at trend-setting boutiques like Opening Ceremony and Maryam Nassir Zadeh, but thanks to a collaboration with Champion and Urban Outfitters, you can snag a piece of her fantastical world for under $100.
The heritage athletic brand — who connected with the accessories maven over Instagram, bien sur — gave the designer an opportunity to apply her artistry to apparel design for the first time. She did not disappoint, adorning Champion’s signature hoodies, coach jackets, and bike shorts with the sun-kissed colourways and cheery symbols (hearts, eyes, and hands) that have become a hallmark of her curious world. “I wanted to make whimsical, colour-saturated designs that also offer function and comfort,” said the designer. “I love all the tiny details of this collection — the beaded drawstrings and fruit accents are elements that are very close to my heart.” Click on through to see some of our favourites from the irresistible range.
