How One Woman Is Helping The Bar Industry Bounce Back From Coronavirus

At a certain level there is an appetite for change and I hope that momentum sticks once everyone reopens. Black people have gotten used to a lot, so it’s hard to be hopeful. We’ve gotten used to the microaggressions because they happen daily. There was one time I was sitting with my friends in an empty restaurant, and a party of white people came in. They got served before my table of Black people. That kind of thing happens all the time. For our own safety, we just have to suck it up and carry on. Otherwise we’d lose our minds. A lot of places are saying the right things: how they’re going to change this, implement that, bring in Black consultants to analyze their corporate culture. I feel like we’ve heard all this before. I’m reserving judgment until I see what they actually do.