How One Woman Is Helping The Bar Industry Bounce Back From Coronavirus

I don’t think I consciously thought it was weird because that’s how it’s always been. In the world at large, not just in the bar scene. Growing up in Calgary [where my family moved after we left Trinidad], which is very white, you have to assimilate for your own safety. When I was growing up there were definitely skinhead gangs roaming the streets. When I say assimilation, I mean as much as someone who looks like me can — you straighten your hair, you wear preppy clothes, you lose your accent. I came here as an immigrant with an accent and I dropped it real fast. I’m lucky that I’m a good mimic. For me, that assimilation mindset is still there.