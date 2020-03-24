What A Laid Off Restaurant Worker Wants You To Know About The Importance Of Community

Are you hoping to return to work in the restaurant industry after this?

There's a lot of people who are doing this because it's their passion and something that they love. And also there are people who are doing it just to pay rent, and I'm also in that position. But I still have come to really love this industry. It's something like my chosen family. That being said, I personally am not looking to stay in the restaurant industry long-term. It's not something I can sustain as a lifestyle forever; I have some chronic health issues. So for me, it's not really a long term thing. But who knows? Maybe I literally won’t be able to return to this, because there might not be a restaurant there for me to return to. Even after my restaurant opens back up, who’s to say business is gonna be thriving? So that would mean I might not have enough shifts, or there might not be enough job positions. Restaurants have always been something I’ve thought that I can always do, no matter what hard times are, but now I’m not sure that’s viable.