Making The Case For Sunday Sex

What’s the best day of the week to have sex? If you work a traditional 9-to-5, it may not be a weekday. On a typical Tuesday, you’re probably already trying to squeeze cooking dinner, doing laundry, and binge-watching The Circle all into your few free hours. Fridays and Saturdays are strong contenders, but they’re also the days we tend to socialize, so they might be just as busy as weekdays. (Although it’s a lot more fun to spend the evening at a house party than working late.) The answer, then, is clearly Sundays. Free from both work and socializing, it’s the perfect day to just stay in bed — and we’re not talking about sleeping.
Data backs this up. Back in 2017, British health and beauty retailer Superdrug sent out a survey asking respondents the best time of the week to get busy. Sunday at 9:30 a.m. came in first, and if you’re not a fan of the morning quickie, Sunday at 9 p.m. also cracked the top 10 — as did various times on Saturday and Friday, showing that weekend sex is by far the best.
Need more convincing? Here’s more reasons to sleep in (wink, wink) on Sundays.
You’ve Got Time
Unless you’re working, the seventh day of the week tends to be the least busy. That means, of course, more time for sex. That same Superdrug survey found that weekend romps last, on average, 34 minutes, compared to just 26 minutes on weekdays. And there’s a lot you can do with those eight minutes.
It’s Easy To Schedule
Pre-planning sex might sound boring, but it’s a surefire way to make sure you’re actually, you know, doing it. If you have a standing date to get busy at 10 a.m. each Sunday, odds are you’ll fulfill it — and it will give you something to look forward to during the rest of the week.
It Fights The "Sunday Scaries"
We're not talking about the popular CBD gummy brand. The "Sunday Scaries" refer to the pre-Monday jitters. As Urban Dictionary puts it, “Typically characterized by laying in bed all day and both regretting past decisions and questioning your seemingly non-existent future. Thoughts like ‘I’m going to die alone’ and ‘Will I ever get a job that I actually enjoy?’ consume you for the entire day while you're battling a hangover.”
Know what sounds more enjoyable than lying in bed contemplating your existence? Sex. While the jury's still out on sex's supposed hangover-curing abilities, orgasms are a proven stress-reliever, meaning that you could keep those scaries at bay even when the afterglow fades.
There Are Songs About It
Do you have a sex playlist for every kind of mood? It’ll be easy to build a themed one for your weekend sessions. There’s Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning,” Keith Urban’s “Raining On Sunday,” and Vanessa Daou’s “Sunday Afternoons” — and those are just the ones I found in two minutes of googling.
Some People Think You Shouldn't
Does doing something “wrong” give you a thrill? There are still some laws on the books that say you shouldn’t have sex on Sundays. According to 100 Crazy Laws by Michael Weinkart, in the state of Colorado as well as Hartford, Connecticut, there’s a law that makes it illegal for a man to kiss his wife on Sundays (no word on wives kissing wives, though). Plus, a quick google shows that both Catholics and Protestants have questioned whether it’s moral to have sex on their holy day.
What Else Are You Going To Do?
Look: It’s Sunday. You don’t have to work, some stores are closed, and you spent Friday night and Saturday doing whatever you really wanted to do this weekend. How else are you going to fill the hours? Sex is free, it’s fun, and you can spend as much time on it as you want.
There you go: Sunday sex is the best kind of sex. And if you don’t have a partner to join you, go ahead and charge your favourite vibrator now. It's always good to be prepared.
