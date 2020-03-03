5 Ways To Wear A Jumpsuit As Told By Paris Fashion Week

If fashion month is like a game of baseball (bear with us on this) and each main city is its own base, we've now rounded third in Milan and are barreling towards home plate: Paris Fashion Week. It's the final stop along this world series of runway shows and presentations, and one where you can definitely expect the style stars to come out swinging. We've ogled at a number of winning looks so far, from dainty little ladylike bags to a gradient of greens across the street style scene. But if we had to name a trend that's taking home the trophy this season, at least according to Paris, it would be the jumpsuit.
A jumpsuit can function like a great hat on a bad hair day — a stylish solution to conceal what might otherwise be a mess of a situation. But it can also be a seriously high-fashion item, depending on how you wear it and what you wear it with. Jumpsuits of the leather variety are guaranteed to stand out, for example, while denim coveralls allow for endless outfit experimentation (think neon heels and oversized belts). You can even suit up in a military-inspired piece that's engineered to fuse fashion with function. No matter how you style it, the jumpsuit promises to be the one-hit-wonder of your wardrobe because of its wearability and rising popularity among the fashion set. We've broken down five different ways you can jump into the trend according to the chic attendees of Paris Fashion Week, so scroll ahead for more on how to knock this look out of the park.
