"We have to think of melasma more along the lines of a long-term condition," Dr Kluk tells me. "We know that it is a condition that is predominantly caused by hormonal changes, either due to, for example, taking a contraceptive pill or pregnancy. We know from experience that while you may be able to get it under control for a period of time – whether that’s through skincare, prescription treatments or procedures – very frequently, it does come back," she continues, noting that it’s common for it to get a bit better, especially during the winter months, only to flare up again come summer.