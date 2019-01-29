While it’s impossible to predict how your skin will react to pregnancy, Dr Kluk urges anyone with an existing skin condition to seek advice from a dermatologist before starting a family. "My top tip would be: if you have the time to plan for it and things aren't great with your skin to start off with, it may be worth giving some thought towards trying to get things as well controlled as possible before you actually conceive," says Dr Kluk. It's definitely worth visiting a qualified consultant dermatologist or your GP, she concludes. "This will help you establish a better baseline."