Travelling to lands far and wide and basking in the sun was what got me up in the morning and through my daily London commute. Travelling was my thing. It was what I did. But once I'd been diagnosed, the thought of going on holiday and being bare-faced on the beach filled me with dread. We’ve all been there – anything that appears on your face, from acne to scarring to rosacea and even the odd spot, can impact how you feel. You wake up, you see it. At bedtime, you see it. In photos, you see it. It's all you see. Aren’t we all just so talented at concentrating on the worst in ourselves? And I was doing just that – seeking out my imperfections to the extent that my confidence was taking a hit.