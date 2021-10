Of Course, The Latest Jewelry Trend Is So ’90s

Jordan Clarke has been working exclusively with brass and then sterling silver since she launched her Toronto-based jewelry line Enarmoured in 2017. Her sales of silver tripled last year as she’s seen customers gravitate towards statement pieces like her Tulip Shield earrings and hoops , which are made of hammered sterling silver. (Silver alone is too soft a metal to make jewelry so quality jewelers will use sterling silver, a blend of 92.5% silver and 7.5% copper. Brands can also silver-plate pieces, which is less expensive.) "A lot of people right now want to invest in quality pieces... that carry stories they can hand down, but are still affordable,” says Clarke. “And silver is an entry-level material.”