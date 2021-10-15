Of Course, The Latest Jewelry Trend Is So ’90s

Should I decide to add a bit more silver to my rotation, Bird and McFarlane both suggest mixing and matching silver and yellow gold hues. Unlike the '90s, when you had to choose one or the other, today “you just have to feel free to try it at home until you have something you visually love,” says Bird. “It’s like rearranging furniture.” To be honest, you really can’t eff it up. “There are no rules when it comes to either precious material in terms of shapes or scales,” says Justine Lançon, chief creative officer at Mejuri.