7 Haircuts That Make The Big Chop Way Less Scary

Yes, people still get buzz cuts for their big chop (and they all look beautiful, for the record) but these days, they're looking a little different — and a lot doper. Translation: You don't have to shave your whole head to start your curl pattern over again. And yes, you can colour without ruining the health of your hair, too. If you're still a little skeptical about the big chop, just scroll on to see some folks who beat you to the punch.