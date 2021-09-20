Story from Entertainment

The Internet Is Obsessed With These Two Sex Education Characters

Nick Levine
Photo Courtesy Of Netflix.
Warning: Minor spoilers for season three of Sex Education are ahead.
The new season of Sex Education is finally here and such an event that it even has its own H&M tie-in range.
Season three introduces a smattering of new characters including a villainous Moordale headteacher – played by Girls actress Jemima Kirke – and the show's first non-binary character, Cal, portrayed by singer-songwriter Dua Saleh.
But at the moment, a couple of OG cast members seem to be hoovering up much of the love online.
They are: Ruby (Mimi Keene), whose main relationship in the new season is with Otis (Asa Butterfield), and Adam (Connor Swindells), who becomes quite a lot closer to Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).
"Adam and Ruby are the two characters that completely stood out and shined in the series," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Such good performances all around. So well made after the lengthy setup. Its the best season yet."
Check out a selection of reactions to Ruby and Adam's respective character arcs below.
Fans are responding in particular to the new layers of vulnerability that Ruby reveals in season three. Discussing her portrayal of the character with Teen Vogue, Keene said: "A lot of her thing is trying to keep herself safe. I'm always trying to think about that while I'm doing those kinds of scenes, where I want a little bit of who she really is to show through, and her struggles with her home life to come through and show because that is happening."
"I don't want it to appear that she is 100% fine and strong because that wouldn't be true to the character," Keene added.
Netflix has yet to confirm whether we'll be getting a fourth season of Sex Education, but given that the third season has only just premiered, it's probably a bit too soon to expect an announcement. For now, we'll just have to watch this space and dream of what might have been for our faves... Sigh.

