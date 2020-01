Schitt’s Creek Episode 4 Recap: Can We Just Get Married Already?

I saved the worst-best for last. We finally see the trailer for The Crows Have Eyes III and it’s as spectacularly awful/amazing as I imagined. Moira squawks like a crow twice (as a treat) and we see her transform into a crow at the end ( which was teased last season ). Moira make the other women in the Jazzagals watch the trailer. Every episode I ask for more Ronnie and every episode I am let down. Ronnie’s one line this week is, “wait, did you get the virus in the end?” and “the special effects look way better than what I pictured when you described it.” JUSTICE FOR RONNIE. At least she gets to lob Catherine O’Hara up for the pitch-perfect delivery of, “credit the technical wizardry of our team of imaginateurs.” Moira refuses to entertain Twyla’s suggestion that she might get nominated for an Oscar (“Golden Globe perhaps,” she says while knocking on wood). Jocelyn is uncharacteristically quiet, and when prompted she says, “it looks like a real movie.” High praise. She hated it as much as everyone hated Cats.