Gold Hoop Earrings You’ll Never Want To Take Off

Hoop earrings, which have been worn for millennia and have a rich cultural history, are a classic jewelry style. This month, I’ve been thinking of investing in a new pair after spotting them on so many of my favourite street-style stars and fashion editors during the Paris couture shows. A stylish hoop makes a statement for dressy events but is also ideal for the everyday.
It’s possible to find cute stainless steel or zinc hoops for under $20, but if you’re looking for a quality pair to wear every day, it makes sense to spend a little bit more on a gold- or silver-plated design that feels more substantial on and will last longer. Besides the material, you’ll also want to consider the diameter, thickness, and shape of your ideal hoops — a few millimetres can be the difference between a design that’s delicate and one that feels more bold.
Here are three on-sale gold hoop earrings to check out.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.