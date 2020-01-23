Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Final Couture Show Featured A Very Canadian Cameo

View this post on Instagram

Wow wow wow!!!!I I would say last night I was part of fashion history! I’m so lucky to share the night with fashion elite and royalty! I have to say at certain parts we’re unbelievably surreal! Iam so lucky to be part of @jpgaultierofficial’s last haute couture collection showcase on the runway..... This is a man that has shaped fashion history and is responsible for making his mark on this planet in such a profound way! 💕 It was such an honour not only to be in his last show, but to be the final look of the evening!! I want to thank Jean Paul, his team, and my amazing Paris agents @marilynagencyparis! It’s yet another highlight in my 36yr career! _______ #FashionSanta #JPGFREAKING50 #PFW - 📸 main photo from @voguerunway, shot with @catherineloewe by Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images), video from Fashion Feed.