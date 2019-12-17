Fashion Santa Stars In The Most Christmassy Interview Ever

That shot came out I was working as a Ford model which would have been ’93, ’94. I got into modelling when I was 1983. I was in the social work program at Ryerson and got discovered by an agent. I spent 15 years living and working in New York. The transition to Fashion Santa came from a life transition. My mother was diagnosed with cancer, and I decided I should go home to be with her. That was 2008. She passed away in 2013 and the grief was overwhelming. That’s when I stopped shaving. And then I kind of didn’t mind the look, and at the same time I needed a gig, so that’s when I came up with the idea for this Christmas character called Fashion Santa. I put together a pitch, and shopped it to a few different retailers. That’s how I connected with Yorkdale. I should send you the pitch. It’s eerie how much everything came true.