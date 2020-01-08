Any good TV show will make you feel like your a part of the on-screen family, and the Rose family makes us wish we really could be adopted by disgraced former billionaires. Schitt’s Creek is back for its sixth and final season and while we’re so excited to see Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis one last time, it’s going to be brutal saying goodbye to them. It really will be like saying goodbye to cherished family members!
Over the last five years, we’ve watched the Roses grow and change in ways we honestly didn’t think was possible for them. The series began with a situation that seemed like the end for them. Back then, they were dealing with the loss of the family fortune — except for a town they had bought as a joke called Schitt’s Creek. None of them could have predicted what would happen next: They flourished under their new circumstances and slowly became their best selves. And also a little bit Alexis.
We doubt you missed season 5, but just to make sure your memory is perfectly refreshed, here's a little reminder of what went down before the season ended. We know not everyone has the time to re-binge the entire series on Netflix before the premiere on Pop TV.