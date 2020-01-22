Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 3 Recap: Alexis + Ted 4Ever

The other journey we go on this week is with Johnny and Roland hoping to secure a loan to buy another motel. The bank won’t give it to them — shocking considering Johnny ran a business into the ground and Roland is, well, Roland. After their disappointment at the bank, Roland and Johnny move on to someone in town they think has the money to bankroll their business. Enter Bob in a full leather suit that is supposed to be a joke, but I would totally wear it. No shame. Moira, Jocelyn, Roland, and Johnny score themselves a dinner with Bob to try to convince him to invest. Turns out Bob doesn’t actually have the money (his wife Gwen left him for a minister and is trying to take all his money — a scammer queen).