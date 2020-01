Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 3 Recap: Alexis + Ted 4Ever

David borrows his fiancé Patrick’s clothes to try to steal the job. “Dress for the job you want!” he says. He is dressed like a youth pastor (Stevie’s best burn yet) but is it weird that I’m still very much attracted to David in this fit? Just me? (This look is very youth pastor — but of the early aughts. In 2020, youth pastors dress like Justin Bieber .) At the interview, David doesn’t advance past the first round with his interviewer, Carol. He leaves in a huff and steals some peanuts. Dan Levy is incredibly good at meme-able reaction faces and at saying the name “Carol” in a way that should be reserved for white ladies who ask to speak to the manager. Stevie gets the job and David just makes fun of her and the pamphlet she gets detailing all of Larry Air’s offering. I mean, based on this description, I would much rather fly WestJet like Meghan and Harry than step foot in a Larry Air plane but David could at least pretend to care about Stevie’s happiness.