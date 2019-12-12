This morning, Google released its 2019 Year In Search — a list of the things that people have Googled the most. As usual, it was a fascinating insight into what’s top of mind: Billy Porter’s red carpet tuxedo dress made the cut, along with Cam Newton’s barbed wire fedora, and the Met Gala’s annual theme. And Billie Eilish, in her signature baggy clothes, was the most-searched-for celebrity style icon of 2019. Let’s take a moment to think about that: In a world where Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna, Meghan Markle, and Beyoncé all exist at the same time, Billie Eilish still finds herself receiving the very highest of Internet-selected style honours.
In 2019 alone, Billie Eilish was nominated for six Grammys and won two AMAs by 17. She also wore head-to-toe Burberry, took a picture with Alessandro Michele, and performed an acoustic set at a Chanel event, decked out in merch. If that’s not cause for a #1 spot on Google’s style spotlight, what is?
So to celebrate Eilish’s place on Google’s highest throne, we’re calling out five of her best looks from 2019, all of which prove that this year, refusing to conform to fashion norms is as iconic as you can get.