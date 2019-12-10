Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection Is Here

Last year, Beyoncé bought her athleisure line Ivy Park back from Topshop. Now, thanks to a "multi-layered partnership" with Adidas that still allows her to have full ownership of Ivy Park, Queen Bey has officially debuted the collaborative line in Elle. She modelled the pieces herself, posing in a series of “cinematic vignettes,” photographed by her friend and frequent collaborator Melina Matsoukas.
The superstar was unusually candid in her cover story, answering questions submitted from her fans. The athleisure was styled with high-end items like a Gucci coat and Jimmy Choo ankle boots—a true reminder that you don’t have to be Beyoncé to take your leisurewear to the next level, or what Elle refers to as a ‘“fly’ look for all—whether dropping off the kids, going to the gym, or out on a dinner date.”
Her first Adidas x Ivy Park collection includes fashion-forward jumpsuits, harness bags, bodysuits, oversized hoodies, and a trainer with a chunky sole. Elle reports Beyoncé oversaw every aspect of the collection, from the colour story (shades of maroon, cream, and solar orange) to each tiny design detail. Everything will be available to shop on January 17.
“My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith — telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed,” Beyoncé tells Elle, about her partnership with Adidas. She says the line incorporates her “personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”
Beyoncé says it was important for her to design a unisex line because of the amount of men that unexpectedly (to her) flocked to the pieces. “The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift,” she continued. “I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”
