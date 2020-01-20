Rihanna’s New Zine Celebrates Women She Admires In Fashion, Art & Activism

She may not have given us an album yet, but Rihanna has been keeping herself busy with a special creative project with i-D. The global superstar has collaborated with the magazine on a one-off zine to celebrate the latter's 40th anniversary, it was announced today.
Rihannazine highlights a cast of brilliant changemakers who are set to reshape culture and their communities in 2020. Rihanna and i-D handpicked 43 inspirational people across fashion, art, cinema, music and activism to feature in the issue, including musicians Kelela and Tommy Genesis, models Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah and Gigi Hadid, and writers Roxane Gay and Zadie Smith, as well as activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.
The 144-page zine also features interviews with rising actress and star of HBO's Euphoria, Alexa Demie, writer and producer Lena Waithe and RuPaul's Drag Race star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
The one-off limited edition issue has been shot entirely by world-renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti and will be available to buy globally from 27th January with a limited run of 5,000 copies.
Alongside the zine, there will be a series of videos rolling out on i-D's digital platform featuring Gigi Hadid, Kitty Cash and Paloma Elsesser answering questions from Rihanna herself, from personal aspirations for 2020 to the one thing they've always wanted to ask her. The videos will be rolled out every day this week.
"For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture," said Rihanna about the creative project. "It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping communities across fashion, music, art, and activism — creating a more inclusive and diverse future."
"Reaching this milestone deserved something monumental. Something we've never done before in our 40-year history," said Alastair McKimm, editor-in-chief of i-D.
"Working with Rihanna we handpicked the people featured in this project for many different reasons; they may all represent different things but what unites them is everyone featured in these pages is incredibly inspirational. They are artists, writers, activists, musicians and women on the front lines of the fashion industry."
