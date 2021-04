How Muslim Women Are Celebrating Their Second Ramadan In Lockdown

Twenty-four-year-old Mariam*, a student from the East Midlands, UK, tells Refinery29 how her family is planning on observing Ramadan this year. After the recent deaths of her grandfather and friend, they need their community now more than ever. "I’m spending my Ramadan praying and reflecting on life this year. COVID has really taught me to value my family, health and life and how we need to be patient and not take things for granted because they can be easily taken away from you." Last Ramadan, Mariam and her family started the tradition of a "Ramadan table" which consisted of "dates, traditional oud , flowers, the Qur’an , candles and a prayer book". They also created their own "mini mosque" at home. "It’s where we would do Tarawih prayers each day, with one of my brothers taking turns to lead the prayer."