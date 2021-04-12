How Muslim Women Are Celebrating Their Second Ramadan In Lockdown

With my family scattered across the UK and unable to gather, we (like so many others) had to find new and innovative ways of celebrating the month together. Our Ramadan weekends were spent arguing with one another over Zoom family quizzes and debating who raised their hand first over lagging Wi-Fi connections. Despite the fact that we weren’t able to break our fasts together, it didn’t mean we couldn’t all dine on the same foods. Family members who lived close by would often receive bags of my latest lockdown bakes on their doorsteps, with detailed reviews texted to me just hours later. Although we weren’t physically together, this ensured that our family stayed connected and, in some ways, became closer than ever.