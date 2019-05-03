Sweet Mother’s Day Gifts For Pregnant Moms-To-Be

If you have a partner or loved one who’s pregnant, you don’t have to wait for the baby to be born to celebrate Mother’s Day. While you’ll want to skip the sushi and fancy bottle of wine, we’re all in favour of celebrating pregnant moms-to-be on Mother’s Day. That could mean a sweet letter, a day of pampering, a romantic date night, or a thoughtful gift.
In a Reddit thread about gifts for pregnant moms-to-be, women wrote about the memorable gifts their partners gave them when they were pregnant. Some of the presents were practical, designed to alleviate some of the side effects of pregnancy — like a pregnancy pillow, a foot spa, or having her car cleaned because she couldn’t bend over easily. Some were swoonworthy, sentimental presents, like planting a rose bush in her honour, giving her a meaningful piece of jewelry, or creating a journal for documenting the pregnancy. And some were classic gifts that would work for any celebration, like a thoughtful card, a delicious dessert, and a bouquet of flowers.
Just keep your loved one’s preferences in mind. As one Redditor advised, "If she hasn’t outright said anything, listen to what she is saying. Is she avoiding touch? A massage might not be the best gift. Does she say her feet are tired at the end of the day? Spa pedicure. Complaining about pregnancy acne? A facial." Remember, if in doubt, you can always ask.
We’ve rounded up some products to give you gifting inspiration for the pregnant moms-to-be in your life.