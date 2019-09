If you’re plus size, maybe you’ve heard that you’re not “supposed” to wear a bikini. Perhaps you’ve read that a suit needs to be “flattering” or has to “camouflage” a body part in order to be cute. We're here to tell you that all of that is dead wrong. Bikinis for plus size women should be just as available and stylish as they are for straight size women, and thanks to a handful of brands doing things right, this is more of a reality than ever. However, navigating swimwear shopping can be stressful and overwhelming for anyone. If you’re plus size, those frustrations can be amplified even more.