If you’re plus size, maybe you’ve heard that you’re not “supposed” to wear a bikini. Perhaps you’ve read that a suit needs to be “flattering” or has to “camouflage” a body part in order to be cute. We're here to tell you that all of that is dead wrong. Bikinis for plus size women should be just as available and stylish as they are for straight size women, and thanks to a handful of brands doing things right, this is more of a reality than ever. However, navigating swimwear shopping can be stressful and overwhelming for anyone. If you’re plus size, those frustrations can be amplified even more.
Luckily, bikini shopping can actually be easier than searching for a one piece for both straight size and plus size shoppers. This way, you can shop bikini tops by bra size, navigate the common issue of having a longer or shorter than average torso, and find bottoms that accommodate wider or narrower hips without being stuck to just one brand or style. Everyone’s proportions are different, and bikini separates allow you to mix and match — a win-win. If you’re not sure where to start, though, here are eight of the best plus size bikinis available right now.
