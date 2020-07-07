10 Plus-Size Bathing Suits To Beat The Heat In

Let’s face it: 2020 has been rough. That’s why we’re looking to find moments of joy and pleasure this summer with our new series, Summer’s Not Cancelled.
Summer has officially arrived, which means living in your bathing suit as much as you possibly can. Whether you're hanging out at the now-open beaches or public pools, or staying within your own social circle (may we recommend filling up a kiddie pool and having a no-pants party in your backyard) — shopping for plus-size bathing suits is so much easier than it used to be.
Thanks to designers like Gabi Gregg of GabiFresh, there are so many sexy styles, from one-pieces to tankinis and bikinis — all far from the matronly plus suits of the past. Brands have continued to step up their swimsuit game for summer 2020 with vibrant hues and details like hot cut-outs and flouncy layers, and smart features including cup-sized bikini tops with underwire and reversible fabric.
Here, we’ve rounded up 10 versatile plus-size swimsuits to wear all summer long. Even better, may styles are now on sale!
