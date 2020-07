10 Plus-Size Bathing Suits To Beat The Heat In

Thanks to designers like Gabi Gregg of GabiFresh , there are so many sexy styles, from one-pieces to tankinis and bikinis — all far from the matronly plus suits of the past. Brands have continued to step up their swimsuit game for summer 2020 with vibrant hues and details like hot cut-outs and flouncy layers, and smart features including cup-sized bikini tops with underwire and reversible fabric.Here, we’ve rounded up 10 versatile plus-size swimsuits to wear all summer long. Even better, may styles are now on sale!