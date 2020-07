‘Solving’ Fast Fashion Isn’t A Plus-Size Responsibility

Writer and influencer Stephanie Yeboah questioned the notion that it's plus-size people that should be doing more for sustainability, and not the other way around, in a piece on sustainable fashion for Metro: “Progress [in fashion sustainability] won’t be made if sections of the population are not provided with the tools to change.” Writer, personal stylist and consultant Aja Barber echos this sentiment. "Until the sustainable fashion movement really proves itself to be a better and more inclusive space than what we're used to from fashion, then no one can expect the plus size community to move to sustainable fashion at lightning speed," she tells me. "You can't wear the clothes if no one will dress you and a lot of well known sustainable fashion brands still practice fatphobia in their reasoning behind not dressing bigger bodies. I know it: I've had the conversation again and again. I'm bored of it and I'm bored of these brands and their fatphobia."