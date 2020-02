Yes, You Can Pull Off Patterned Tights — Here’s How

Although the look worked for Queen Bey in Versace , colour co-ordinating your tights to your dress might feel too matchy matchy for most of us. But hosiery in a vibrant colour or gorgeous pattern is an easy and affordable accessory to liven up an all-neutral outfit or tired LBD. Go for an almost-clashing, colour-block effect if you’re feeling bold, and pair like colours together for a more subtle layering look.