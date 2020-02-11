Yes, You Can Pull Off Patterned Tights — Here’s How

Need a break from your basic black tights? Add some colour to your everyday winter layers with bold or patterned tights. Seen on the runways from Gucci to Fendi, this wardrobe staple is having a fashion moment. And, with designers like Marc Jacobs and Demna Gvasalia (at Balenciaga) showcasing bright, colourful tights on the spring/summer runways, we predict the trend will have legs (sorry not sorry) throughout 2020.
Although the look worked for Queen Bey in Versace, colour co-ordinating your tights to your dress might feel too matchy matchy for most of us. But hosiery in a vibrant colour or gorgeous pattern is an easy and affordable accessory to liven up an all-neutral outfit or tired LBD. Go for an almost-clashing, colour-block effect if you’re feeling bold, and pair like colours together for a more subtle layering look.
Here are five colourful, on-sale pairs of tights and pantyhose to "add to cart" now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.