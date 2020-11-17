To be clear, it doesn’t instantly make wet polish dry fully, but it does on the surface, which means you can read a book and flip a page without ruining your manicure or type on a keyboard or wash your hands or go to bed. You’re not immobilized for two hours. All of this is to say, this polish dryer is a lifesaver for anyone who’s impatient like me, and for anyone who hates a ruined manicure. And maybe, with this spray, I’ll keep up at-home manicures long after the pandemic is over.