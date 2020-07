Food Professionals Share Their Favourite No-Cook Recipes For Summer

With most restaurants closed during lockdown , many of us have relied on our own kitchens to rustle up delicious home cooked meals instead . But when you're living in a tiny rented apartment with unreliable air conditioning, simply turning on the oven during the summer months can make you feel as though you're going to burst into flames — or at the very least get sweat in the dish you're cooking. Even those who have a bit more space usually aren't interested in a hot, hearty meal during the scorching days of summer. Instead, we're looking for delicious no-cook dishes that will leave us refreshed and satisfied. That's why we talked to five chefs and cookbook authors to find out which no-cook recipes they find themselves turning to the most in summer.