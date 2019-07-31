Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In August

I still have dreams about forgetting my homework or missing an exam. These nightmares get worse around back-to-school time, which I’m sorry to say, is coming in hot. Even though I haven't been in a classroom in years, there's still that residual anxiety that there’s an assignment due or that I’m going to show up to math class and there will be a pop quiz. When I think about all the TV I’ve yet to watch, I get the same feeling of dread. In the era of prestige television, there is TOO MUCH TO WATCH. I’m behind. I’m juggling the everyday tests of adulting and trying to keep up with all this great content. Every month when Netflix drops their new offerings, I’m overwhelmed. You’re probably feeling the same. So, let’s prioritize our Netflix homework, shall we? Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada in August, plus everything that’s coming and going.
When a new season of Dear White People drops, I cancel my plans and give myself enough time to mainline all 10 episodes as fast as humanly possible. The show has its flaws (many are summed up expertly in this piece by The Atlantic) but that hasn’t stopped me from coming back for more. I’m impressed by writer/creator Justin Simien’s mind, and I love these characters. This season, Sam, Joelle, Coco, Reggie, Lionel and the gang are back at Winchester University with a charismatic new professor (Blair Underwood) as they, according to Netflix, “embrace new creative challenges and romantic possibilities.” Sam has quit her radio show and Joelle has taken over. Gabe has long hair. And most importantly, we get to see the Narrator, Giancarlo Esposito, say “that tracks.” I’M IN. If you don’t trust me, Entertainment Weekly has already given the season an A. That tracks. August 2
Tiffany Haddish is funny no matter what she’s doing. Last week, I watched her Instagram Stories complaining about how they ran out of chicken at a Popeyes in Mississauga, ON, and it was better than most of the comedy specials on Netflix. Now, Haddish is introducing the world to some of the people who make her laugh in Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Hosted by Haddish herself, each half-hour special will feature a new comedian, including Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s ComicView). WE READY. August 13
Denzel Washington is arguably the greatest actor of his generation. But he only has one Best Actor Oscar (he won a Best Supporting Actor for Glory). In comparison, Daniel Day Lewis has three, and Sean Penn and Tom Hanks both have two. Washington DID NOT win an Oscar for portraying Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, the single greatest performance by an actor ever. He didn’t win one for playing wrongly convicted boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in Hurricane. He lost to Kevin Spacey. Yeah, that doesn’t hold up. He also didn’t win an Oscar for brilliantly bringing August Wilson’s masterpiece Fences to life. (He starred in and directed it.) The one Oscar Denzel Washington does have is for playing a crooked cop in Training Day. It’s a great performance because it’s DENZEL WASHINGTON, but it’s almost inconceivable that this role is still his only win. Yes, this entire blurb was meant to recommend that you watch Training Day and instead I just ranted about what the Oscars owe Denzel Washington. No regrets! Seriously, Training Day is VERY GOOD, and you should revisit it if only for the iconic “King Kong ain’t got shit on me!” line. August 1
It’s not hard to make me cry. If you’ve been reading my Netflix recommendations, you know I weep at Queer Eye as soon as I see the title screen. The trailer for Basketball or Nothing had me full-on crying at my desk. The docuseries follows a basketball team in Arizona's Navajo Nation. The isolated community doesn’t have any pro sports teams. Instead, they rally around the students on the Chinle High basketball team, who are in search of a state championship. In the trailer, one kid in particular broke me. He says, “I’ve always been counted out just because of my height, but when I’m playing it feels liked I’m just as tall as everyone else.” I AM CRYING AND YOU SHOULD BE TOO. August 2
Netflix has been praised for reflecting the diversity of real life in its programming and the streaming service is continuing that streak with Styling Hollywood. The two leads, stylists and interior designers Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, are Black. They’re also gay and married to each other. Their race and their sexuality are not what the show is about. It’s about the couple’s company, JSN Studio, and how they beautify stars on the red carpet and glow up their homes. This is the kind of content I signed up for. Many people who style Hollywood look like Jason and Adair. And yet, style and home shows are overwhelmingly white. Aside from the win for representation, this show looks pretty and fun. August 30
Remember Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous? Getting up close and personal with Robin Leach became such a status symbol for rich-and-famous people, Biggie rapped about it on "Juicy." Droppin' Cash is not Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, but it might as well be. According to Netflix, “this complex series follows the paper trail of musicians and athletes in Los Angeles as they blow through stacks on the finer things in life.” Past celebs include B.o.B, Iggy Azalea, and Lonzo Ball. Hey, I didn’t promise they’d be A-listers. Forget the level of celebrity we’re working with here. This show is all about creeping on the outlandish purchases we all know stars make, and breaking down how much they’ve spent on them. You know we love money talk here at Refinery29 (check out our Canadian Money Diaries if you haven’t yet), so count us in. August 28
Angela Bassett. Do I need to go on? I don’t, but I will. Three mothers and best friends feel neglected by their adult sons on Mother’s Day, so they drive to New York City to surprise them. That’s going to go well. Patricia Arquette, and star of the U.S. college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman, play Bassett’s best friends. Huffman’s scandal caused the film’s release date to be pushed from April to August — in the hopes that people will have forgotten all about how Huffman cheated to get her kids into college, I guess? Never forget. I will be watching this movie for Angela Bassett. Arquette can stay too. The other one? I don’t know her. August 2
GLOW is on my list of shows I have yet to see, and so I am going to try to write this recommendation while avoiding all spoilers about the women's wrestling dramedy. The official synopsis of this season is: “As the gang kicks off a run of shows in glamorous Las Vegas, power struggles, sexual tension and shifting priorities threaten their bond.” That’s vague but also enticing enough that I’ve bumped GLOW up on my next-watch list. I also know that Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin are great. I think both of their characters are still alive. Do people die on this show? NO SPOILERS. August 9
They had me at “Inn.” This title is so perfect for a rom-com about an inn (a “rustic New Zealand inn," OF COURSE), I can’t believe there isn’t already a movie with this name. The story goes exactly as the title suggests. City girl Gabriela, played by Christina Milian ends up at an inn (she wins a contest, whatever, don’t ask questions about how she gets there) and teams up with a “big-hearted contractor” Jake (Adam Demos – I had never heard of him but that Google search was FUN) to fix up the inn. After some inevitable hijinks and sexual tension, they — you guessed it — FALL INN LOVE. One title every month inspires to me say, “this is extremely my shit.” Falling Inn Love is that movie. August 29
Missandei on Game of Thrones deserved better. The actress who played her, Nathalie Emmanuel, is proving there is life after a much-maligned TV death with her roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, and voicework in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. There’s a lot of hype for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which is a prequel to the Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal (1982). I have no emotional ties to the OG movie, but I’ll be giving this film a shot for Emmanuel (Dracarys!!) and for a cameo by Shazad Latif (he plays a Gelfling), one of my underrated crushes of 2019. August 30.
Avail. 8/1/19
Bad Teacher
Battle: Los Angeles
Catch and Release
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Jungle
Kidnap
Logan Lucky
The Chef's Line: Season 1
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Mummy
The Smurfs
Training Day
Avail. 8/2/19
Overlord
Avail. 8/4/19
Avail. 8/5/19
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Avail. 8/7/19
About Time
Apollo 13
Marvel Studios Avengers: Age of Ultron
Being John Malkovich
Blue Crush
Friday Night Lights
In Good Company
Ray
Take Me Home Tonight
The Wizard
Avail. 8/8/19
Avail. 8/9/19
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Avail. 8/10/19
Bon Cop Bad Cop 2
Avail. 8/12/19
Dunkirk
Avail. 8/13/19
Avail. 8/15/19
Bridget Jones's Diary
My Sister's Keeper
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Avail. 8/16/19
Instant Family
Avail. 8/20/19
Here Comes the Boom
Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
The Sinner: Julian
Avail. 8/21/19
Avail. 8/22/19
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Avail. 8/23/19
El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
The Girl with All the Gifts
Avail. 8/26/19
Blade Runner 2049
Avail. 8/27/19
Avail. 8/29/19
Kardec (Netflix Film)
Avail. 8/28/19
Avail. 8/30/19
The A List (Netflix Original)
The Glass Castle
Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
Avail. 8/31/19
Flatliners
Leaving 8/1/19
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Schindler's List
Shrek
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Huntsman: Winter's War
The Lego Batman Movie
The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18
The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19
Leaving 8/6/19
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Leaving 8/9/19
Baywatch
