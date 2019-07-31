Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In August

Denzel Washington is arguably the greatest actor of his generation. But he only has one Best Actor Oscar (he won a Best Supporting Actor for Glory). In comparison, Daniel Day Lewis has three, and Sean Penn and Tom Hanks both have two. Washington DID NOT win an Oscar for portraying Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, the single greatest performance by an actor ever. He didn’t win one for playing wrongly convicted boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in Hurricane. He lost to Kevin Spacey. Yeah, that doesn’t hold up. He also didn’t win an Oscar for brilliantly bringing August Wilson’s masterpiece Fences to life. (He starred in and directed it.) The one Oscar Denzel Washington does have is for playing a crooked cop in Training Day. It’s a great performance because it’s DENZEL WASHINGTON, but it’s almost inconceivable that this role is still his only win. Yes, this entire blurb was meant to recommend that you watch Training Day and instead I just ranted about what the Oscars owe Denzel Washington. No regrets! Seriously, Training Day is VERY GOOD, and you should revisit it if only for the iconic “King Kong ain’t got shit on me!” line. August 1