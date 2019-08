What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

You may have heard some quiet rumblings about Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood. It stars little-known actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. I think. I’ve never heard of these people. Too bad this film has gotten zero buzz and promotion. These stars could have really made something of themselves. Have you picked up on my sarcasm yet? Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie have been EVERYWHERE promoting this film. It got a six-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive . Well, I saw it this week and I’m here to tell you: do not to believe the hype. The three Academy Award-nominated leads (Leo’s the only winner) in the film bring their best, and their performances are worth watching (even though Robbie is not given enough to do ) but the film still fell flat for me. In spite of Tarantino’s problematic past , and his odd affinity for the N-word, I’ve liked many of his films. My favourite is Kill Bill. Instead of wasting THREE HOURS on Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, revisit this classic.