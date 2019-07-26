Here, we see a woman who is on the cusp of fame, craving the audience’s respect, and delighting in their reactions — not out of vanity, but out of a genuine desire to be as good as she can be. A flashback to her training for the film with martial arts legend Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) shows us how hard she’s worked for this. Sharon's sister Debra Tate — who read a draft of the script early on — was reportedly on set when that sequence was shot, which maybe explains why it stands out as the only one of its kind in a film that claims to hinge entirely on Tate’s fate, without really being about her at all.