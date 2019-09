But while that perspective might track in a film that only alluded to Tate, that isn’t the cast. She is in the movie, on the promotional posters, and isn’t given all that much to actually do. And yet, that too, was apparently part of Tarantino’s plan. The director has said that he wanted us to spend “a day in the life” with a woman who is only really remembered for her death. But the fact is that the film could largely work were Tate to completely be removed from it makes her feel all too much like a token female character, there to titillate and act as a catalyst to propel male characters forward.