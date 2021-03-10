Refinery29 Canada’s Newest Team Member Might Look Familiar

File this story under “better late than never.” You may already recognize Refinery29 Canada’s newest team member but here’s an official introduction. Meet Assistant Editor Nadia Ebrahim. Nadia started out as an intern in fall 2019 and wowed the editorial team. (Seriously, she’s one of a kind). She returned last summer on a freelance basis, taking over the handling of the Refinery29 Canada Instagram account and doubling our followers. Fast forward to now, she’s a full-time staff member. So, in other words, we can’t get rid of her and we couldn’t be happier.
Ahead, we asked Nadia some (very serious) questions to introduce herself to you.
Favourite thing about her job: Working on content that truthfully speaks to women and non-binary individuals at their personal intersections in a very real way. Plus, the incredible women I get to work with every day. Shout out to this very special team.
Best thing you’ve purchased in the last year: Definitely my Casper mattress. I’ve never slept better.
Speaking of sleep, if you didn’t have to, what would you do with the extra time? Sleep.
Favourite R29 story you’ve written: This is a tease, but I recently wrote about how our perception of beauty and the relationship to our faces has changed over the course of the pandemic. It’s a banger, so keep your eyes peeled for it. Or, just follow us on Instagram so you’ll know when it’s live. (See what I did there?) An honorary mention would be contributing to our annual list 29 Powerhouses. All the lists have been incredible, but 2020 is my fave.
Happy Place: The beach, but since a tropical getaway won’t happen for a while, Woodbine in Toronto will just have to do.
Something on your mind lately: One word. SUMMER.
Breakfast, lunch, or dinner? Breakfast for all three.
What advice would you give to your 18-year-old self? You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Take it one day at a time.
Lockdown must-haves: To help with my quarantine stress, I’ve been using the Stress Release Roll-On from Saje. It’s blended with lavender, chamomile, and orange to reduce tension. I like to use it before bed and it makes falling asleep a lot smoother. Second would be this oversized zip-up hoodie from Aritzia which has served as my pandemic uniform. Last, but certainly not least, is Häagen-Dazs Exträaz Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. I like to think that just a spoonful after dinner can cure my quarantine blues.
What you’re excited about for R29 this year: I’m looking forward to contributing to our beauty coverage and getting more Canadian fashion content on Instagram. I’m also excited for the launch of Sweet Digs Canada. After seeing all the cool spots from our neighbours down south, I’m ready to see what we’ve got up here!
