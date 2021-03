Refinery29 Canada’s Newest Team Member Might Look Familiar

This is a tease, but I recently wrote about how our perception of beauty and the relationship to our faces has changed over the course of the pandemic. It’s a banger, so keep your eyes peeled for it. Or, just follow us on Instagram so you’ll know when it’s live. (See what I did there?) An honorary mention would be contributing to our annual list 29 Powerhouses . All the lists have been incredible, but 2020 is my fave.